The House committee investigating the January 6th insurrection on the Capitol have come to a faith based conclusion that former President Trump and members of his campaign were engaged in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. In an Exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian, January 6 committee member and the House Intel chair, Adam Schiff reveals how they came to that conclusion and if Trump could face criminal charges because of it.