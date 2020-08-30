EXCLUSIVE – Congressman Nunes: We were all given COVID tests or placed socially distanced from the President and senior leadership during live RNC events

The Republican National Convention is in the books and many political pundits are criticizing President Trump and the RNC for holding live speeches where many people were not wearing face masks. In an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Valley congressman Devin Nunes says mostly everyone was tested and those who weren’t were placed socially distance from the President and senior leadership. Nunes also shared his experience of the chaos that unfolded following President Trump’s speech outside the White House gates with protesters.