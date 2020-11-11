Dyer on his COVID-19 diagnosis: ‘You just don’t know who has it’

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer says he felt safe at the election night gathering, but that event was followed by the revelation that fellow invitee and Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau tested positive for COVID-19. Dyer announced Tuesday that he also contracted the virus.

In an exclusive conversation on KSEE24 with Alexan Balekian, Dyer said if Brandau had symptoms then he should have stayed home.

“The unfortunate thing about COVID is you just don’t know who has it.”

Supervisor Brandau said he exposed around 50 people to the virus – including the entire third floor of the Fresno County Hall of Records.

Sources confirm to KSEE24 that as well as Dyer and Brandau, the gathering also included Mayor Lee Brand, Granville President Darius Assemi, and Councilmember Mike Karbassi.

Brandau said all who attended did not wear masks.

Mayor Brand said he was tested over the weekend and the results came back negative. Brand added that he continues to work from home.

Karbassi said his exposure was limited and he tested negative. He will continue to quarantine out of an abundance of caution.

Assemi has not returned our call for comment.

