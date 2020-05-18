Does the city of Fresno have a concrete plan to reopen? Two members of the mayor’s recovery team say the playbook is being written ‘day by day’

A knock on an elected official's front door by a protester turns ugly, ending with Fresno's council president being cited for misdemeanor battery. In his first TV interview since being cited, Fresno city council president, Miguel Arias makes a new claim that was not caught on video. Known conservative activist, who claims to be a reporter, Ben Berquam brought a group of protesters to the council members house on Tuesday night to ask questions about the shelter in place order. Arias says he asked them to leave after they "banged" on his door a first time. Arias says they then shot the video without his consent when they knocked on his door a second time. Arias says he feared for his family's safety. Arias was cited for misdemeanor battery after a scuffle broke out on his staircase. Arias says he has received several threats following the incident and will let the police investigation play out before taking any further legal action. Arias is set to be in court in September regarding the citations.