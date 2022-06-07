California (KTXL) — Registered voters in California began receiving their ballots for the primary election in their mailboxes and they have several options for submitting their ballots once these are filled in.

During the pandemic, an emergency measure went into effect that sent a ballot in the mail to every registered voter, but this is the first year that this action has been taken as part of a new law that makes it permanent.

Once a registered voter receives their ballot and fills it in, there are several ways to submit it, either immediately by mail, at the elections office or vote centers, or at voting booths on the day of the primary election, June 7.

Return your ballot by mail or in person to your county elections office

Ballots that are filled in and signed can be sent by mail any day prior and up to June 7. Ballots must be postmarked on or before June 7 and received by the local county elections office by June 14 in order to be counted, according to the California Secretary of State.

Ballots that are turned in to county election offices in person or at drop-off locations must be turned in by 8:00 p.m. on June 7.

Vote in person at elections offices

County elections offices in California’s 58 counties offer early voting at their main offices and will stay open until 8:00 p.m. on June 7. Find your local county elections office here.

Vote in person at vote centers

27 California counties offer early in-person voting at multiple locations other than the county election office up to 10 days prior to Election Day thanks to the Voter’s Choice Act.

Voters in the following counties can vote in person at vote centers: Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Merced, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Diego, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Ventura, Yolo.

Vote at the polls

While elections in California now include vote-by-mail and vote center options, every registered voter in the state can fill out a ballot the traditional way: in person at a local polling place on Election Day.

Your local county election guide or county elections office website can direct you to your polling place, or you can find one at this website provided by the Secretary of State.