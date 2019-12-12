Arambulas donate to PAC designed to defeat Dyer’s bid for Mayor

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Mayoral candidate and former Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer is firing back after a former state assemblyman donates $97,000 to a PAC created to defeat Dyer.

Donation records show Amy and Juan Arambula, parents of current Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, made the donation last week to the political action committee “Fresno Rising Together – No Dyer 2020.”

It comes after Dyer openly defended child abuse charges brought against Joaquin Arambula at the end of 2018. A jury later acquitted Arambula of the charges. Calls made by KSEE24 News to Juan Arambula were not returned Wednesday night.

In a statement to KSEE24 News, Dyer says he is disappointed to learn that the PAC exists.

“After 18 years of making tough decisions to keep Fresno safe as your police chief, I knew that some people would oppose me but wouldn’t this money be better spent resolving our community’s challenges rather than waging petty personal vendettas?”

“Instead of raising money to promote division in our community we should be coming together to house our homeless, improve our parks, or provide assistance to our city’s children and seniors. as your mayor, that’s where my focus will be.”

