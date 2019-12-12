Arambulas donate to PAC designed to defeat Dyer’s bid for Mayor

Your Local Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer, now candidate for mayor

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Mayoral candidate and former Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer is firing back after a former state assemblyman donates $97,000 to a PAC created to defeat Dyer.

Donation records show Amy and Juan Arambula, parents of current Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, made the donation last week to the political action committee “Fresno Rising Together – No Dyer 2020.”

It comes after Dyer openly defended child abuse charges brought against Joaquin Arambula at the end of 2018. A jury later acquitted Arambula of the charges. Calls made by KSEE24 News to Juan Arambula were not returned Wednesday night.

In a statement to KSEE24 News, Dyer says he is disappointed to learn that the PAC exists.

“After 18 years of making tough decisions to keep Fresno safe as your police chief, I knew that some people would oppose me but wouldn’t this money be better spent resolving our community’s challenges rather than waging petty personal vendettas?”

“Instead of raising money to promote division in our community we should be coming together to house our homeless, improve our parks, or provide assistance to our city’s children and seniors. as your mayor, that’s where my focus will be.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.