What you can do with the campaign signs now the election is over

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – With election day behind us, campaign signs are coming down. Those pieces of cardboard that helped decide elections are now essentially garbage. Family-owned Fresno company Caglia Environmental has been helping recycle signs for many elections gone by.

“So, post-campaign tradition is to offer free services for campaign sign disposal in the City of Fresno and the County of Fresno. One of the reasons we started doing this is quite frankly, I got tired of looking at campaign signs that were hanging and flailing in the wind, it doesn’t exactly make for a pretty city,” said Richard Caglia, the President of Corporate Development at Caglia Environmental.

Caglia Environmental recycles tons of material every day.

“Because there was no mayor’s race, there was no city council race, no county supervisor race, but there were still a lot of school board races, so we could still have quite a few signs, a lot to clean up for sure.”

Most signs are made from plastic or cardboard and have metal or steel stakes and when it comes to recycling he doesn’t play political favorites.

“We’ll take Trump signs, we’ll take Biden signs, we’ll take Caglia signs.”

Caglia has several different locations and to get rid of your political signage go to CARTS – the Cedar Avenue Recycling and Transfer Station.

