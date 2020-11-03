Voting is still open in Fresno County: here’s how you can cast your ballot

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – For Fresno County residents who are yet to vote, there are still ways you can get your ballot cast.

VOTE CENTERS: There are 53 vote centers throughout Fresno County, where voters can cast their ballots in-person, or drop off them off, until through Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. Ballots must be signed. DROP BOXES: There are more than 60 drop boxes throughout Fresno County where voters can still drop off their ballots at. They must be signed. They will be locked at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. BY MAIL: Voters can mail in their ballots as long as they’re postmarked by Nov. 3. They must be signed and no postage is needed. They also must be received by the Fresno County election’s office no later than 17 days after Election Day. You can track your ballot at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov. AT THE COUNTY ELECTION’S OFFICE: Voters can vote in person or drop off their ballots at the county election’s office through Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.

If you have not registered to vote, you still can at the county election’s office or at one of the vote centers.

Monday was Jesús Uriarte’s first time voting in a presidential election. He voted at a Fresno County vote center and urged those who can vote in his generation to do so.

“The fact that I’m now 21 and I’m able to vote, for me it feels good because I’m not only voting for myself, but I’m voting for my community,” Uriarte said.

The Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters warned voters about the potential for long lines at vote centers and the election’s office on Tuesday, as social distancing and other safety protocols will be put in place.

Ahead of election day, law enforcement is also preparing.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office revealed that deputies have a mobile field force ready to be deployed if required.

“We obviously know that the emotions are running pretty high for this election. There are some people that might act out if they don’t get the outcome that they want. So we just want to be there as that safety measure and deploy if we have to,” said Tony Botti with the sheriff’s office.

Botti urged community members to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office if they know of any planned demonstration, so deputies can be there in case tensions escalate.

