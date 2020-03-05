The count continues: Fresno County’s election results are still being processed

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Although some candidates are showing significant leads in Fresno County, it may be too soon to call the races.

Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth said the next update on the election results will be this Friday at 3 p.m.

“Right now, we’re just totally focused on processing the envelopes and making sure that all the processes are done correctly,” Orth said.

It’s a process that requires all hands on deck and strict attention to detail.

Each person is assigned a certain task, from verifying signatures to unfolding the ballots to getting them into the counting room, which is why getting final results on an election takes time.

Once that part of the process is complete, there’s another step.

“Once we get through what I call the live ballots, then we have to go into a manual audit process and we have to complete that process within 30 days of the election,” Orth said.

As of Wednesday morning, Fresno County still had 80,000 ballots left to process, plus the ballots that were postmarked on election day.

The county recorded an estimated count of 107,040 mail-in ballots as of Wednesday, which is up by more than 14,000 ballots from the November 2018 mail-in ballot numbers.

This is the first year Fresno County held elections with the Voter’s Choice Act in effect. This means every registered voter in the county should have received a ballot in the mail prior to the election.

Orth said she has an early April deadline to get all the ballots processed.

“I have a lot of work to do between now and then in order to certify,” she said.

After this Friday, the county will continue to update the results on its website every Wednesday and Friday of the week. Orth said final results could take up to a month.