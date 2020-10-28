Republican Fernando Bañuelos challenging Arambula for District 31 seat

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Incumbent Joaquin Arambula is facing local businessman Republican candidate Fernando Bañuelos for his State Assembly seat for District 31.

Bañuelos was born and raised in the Central Valley in the farming community of Parlier. He worked the fields and said it helped him understand the hardships many farmers and farmworkers face.

If elected as assemblyman for District 31 he said he will strongly advocate for valley water and agriculture.

“Since 1960 we haven’t done nothing with the dams, we haven’t created another dam,” said Banuelos. “That’s for 60 years. We have to understand that farmers and the valley this is where everything starts, this is the life, it’s water.”

Bañuelos is also a strong advocate for the homeless and those in poverty in the valley.

“What I want to do is work with the homeless people to get vocational services, get them out of the streets. I do understand they have mental illnesses I do understand about drugs,” explained Banuelos. “I had two houses that I helped the homeless I helped veterans for Vietnam and I know that we can get the vast of the homeless people and give them vocational services.”

Banuelos said he is passionate about education. He has a master’s degree in business and has taught at Fresno and Reedley colleges.

He said every issue we face as a community can be prevented in early education.

“I would advocate by third grade that we have more programs that’s the kids have reading comprehension and if they don’t have reading comprehension, they are not going to be moved up they are going to stay there until they have it.”

Banuelos said. “Everything starts there; poverty, unemployment, and so on because by the time they get older they drop out.”

Bañuelos believes keeping businesses closed is not the answer to the pandemic. He adds that if elected he will get to work right away and focus on all issues that need dire attention.

“What separates me from anyone else is I have the passion, the heart, the drive, the motivation that no one has and I have that and believe me I will have a plan and believe me I will adhere to the plan point by point and people will see an increase of getting water, an increase of taking homeless people back into homes, education,” Banuelos said.

