BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) is projected to win the election for California’s 22nd Congressional District seat. The Associated Press called the race for Valadao on Monday.

The Republican candidate has won 52.7% of the vote according to the latest vote count from the California Secretary of State. Bakersfield Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D) trailed at 47.3%.

The race in the 22nd District was viewed as one of the most high-stakes elections in the country to determine which party controls the House of Representatives. Republicans are projected to take a majority of the seats when the new Congress is sworn in next year.

David Valadao (R-Handford) is the incumbent representative for California’s 21st Congressional district. Valadao, 44, was born in Hanford and attended the College of the Sequoias in Visalia as a part-time student but did not graduate.

Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) currently serves as a member of the California State Assembly 32nd district. Salas, 44, was born in Bakersfield and previously served on the Bakersfield City Council and is a graduate of UCLA.

Congressional District 22 includes portions of Kern, Kings, and Tulare Counties, including the whole Cities of Arvin, Avenal, Corcoran, Delano, Lindsay, McFarland, Porterville, Shafter, and Wasco, and portions of the Cities of Bakersfield, Hanford, and Tulare.