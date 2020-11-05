Proposition votes show California’s softer stance on criminal justice

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – California voters took a softer stance on two criminal justice measures at the polls Tuesday.

More than 62% rejected Proposition 20, which would have reversed some previous legislation, allowing prosecutors to once again charge some low-level crimes as felonies.

The president of the Kings County Deputy Sheriff’s Association Nate Ferrier said it’s frustrating.

“I know just from our local area folks are tired of crime, they’re tired of criminals getting away with crime, they’re tired of being victims and no one ever paying for committing crime,” he said.

Attorney David Mugridge was not surprised by the vote.

“We want to be tough on crime but we still want to be fair. We still want to try to rehabilitate people to the extent that we can do so, and we and to make sure that we don’t make everything a felony,” he said.

Proposition 17 easily passed, restoring the right to vote to convicted felons who are on parole.

“Parole is an extension of the prison sentence and so you’re essentially allowing people that are folks that are supposed to still be in prison to vote and have a say so in elections,” Ferrier said.

The measure restored voting rights to about 50,000 parolees. Mugridge said it’s a huge step forward if society wants to truly move toward rehabilitation.

“It gets us away from a more draconian type of a situation where we say ‘Once you’ve committed a felony you’re done for life. We don’t want you to participate in society. We don’t want you to participate in the basic fundamental things like the right to vote,'” Mugridge said.

With this move California will be joining 19 other states already allowing people to vote once their prison sentence is complete.

