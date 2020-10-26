Oakhurst Vote Center remains open during power shutoff

A sign reading “Vote Here” points toward a polling place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Oakhurst Vote Center will remain open during all public safety power outages, according to the Madera County Registrar of Voters.

The Registrar of Voters said PG&E notified the county that the public safety power shutoff throughout eastern Madera County will likely last through midday Tuesday.

The Oakhurst Vote Center, located at the Oakhurst Community Center, is the county’s second-busiest vote center and will remain open daily from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The center will be open on Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For a complete list of vote center locations and hours visit Vote Madera or call the voter hotline at (800) 435-0509.

