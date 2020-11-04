Nunes pulls ahead of Arballo in close District 22 race

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Rep. Devin Nunes pulled ahead of challenger Phil Arballo after the congressman’s opponent had initially been in the lead.

The seat, which has generally been safe for Nunes, is now closely being watched as the numbers had the contenders neck and neck.

Nunes, who has been a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, kept his seat by a comfortable margin in 2018.

With nearly 100% of the vote counted, Nunes was leading Arballo by less than by more than 10,000 votes, according to the Associated Press.

This is a developing story.

