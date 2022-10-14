Lake Elsinore, CA, USA – May 30,2022: Close up of man reviewing the 2022 California Primary Election Ballot.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Elections Office is issuing corrected vote-by-mail ballots to some voters, officials say.

County officials say they became aware of what they called precinct issues associated with the redistricting process resulted in some ballots containing incorrect local races in some ballots mailed out for the 2022 General Election.

The California Secretary of State’s office was notified and has been involved throughout the process.

Corrected ballots will be printed this weekend and mailed out on Monday, Oct. 17 to the impacted voters. These will be marked with a #2 on the outside of the Vote-By-Mail envelope (as shown below).

County officials say all affected voters will receive a letter from the Merced County Elections Office with instructions on how to identify the correct ballot to complete and return.

They will also be notified by phone and email if this information has been provided by the voters to the Registrar of Voters Office.

Citizens choosing to vote in person at a Voting Assistance Center will receive an updated ballot if they reside in one of the impacted precincts:

142-2 Los Banos Measure D

Los Banos Measure D 174-3 Los Banos Measure D

Los Banos Measure D 180-0 Santa Nella Measure D

Santa Nella Measure D 180-1 Santa Nella Measure D

Santa Nella Measure D 186-1 Los Banos Measure D

Los Banos Measure D 230-0 Merced City Council District 4

Merced City Council District 4 230-1 Merced City Council District 4

Merced City Council District 4 236 Merced City Council District 4

Merced City Council District 4 254 Merced City Council District 6

Merced City Council District 6 340 Merced City Council District 6

Merced City Council District 6 423-2 Gustine Measure D

Gustine Measure D 461 Atwater Elementary School District Area 5

