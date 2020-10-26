Measure A will equip Clovis Unified schools with one-touch lockdown system, other upgrades

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) — Measure A is once again on the upcoming ballot after it did not pass in the March primary.

If passed, Measure A will upgrade all Clovis Unified schools’ HVAC systems and add a new one-touch lockdown system for safety.

Eimear O’Farrell, Clovis Unified Superintendent, said, “Masure A did not pass, and one of the things we did is evaluate that afterward, and in our post-election survey, one of the things we heard our communities say is that they did not want to receive an increase in their tax rate.”

The superintendent also said their high schools are above capacity, and Measure A will address that.

According to O’Farrell, Measure A will not increase the current tax rate.

