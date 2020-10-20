Register To Vote

KSEE24 to moderate Cox/Valadao debate in District 21 race

Election

BAKERSFIELD, California (KSEE) — KSEE24 will hold a debate in the race for California’s 21st Congressional District on Tuesday night.

Incumbent TJ Cox and the former holder of that seat — David Valadao — will face off in the studios of KSEE24’s sister station — KGET.

The debate will be moderated by KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian and KGET’s Jim Scott.

It airs on KSEE24 at 7 p.m.

