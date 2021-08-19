Kevin Faulconer visits Fresno ahead of Thursday’s governor recall debate

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Candidate for governor Kevin Faulconer made another campaign stop in Fresno on Thursday, this time at a business near North Avenue and Golden State Boulevard. The California High-Speed Rail construction was in the background; Faulconer says he wants to scale back that project and invest more in water infrastructure.

“Instead of building trains to nowhere, we will build additional reservoirs,” Faulconer said.

In the state’s most recent budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom has outlined a $5.1 billion water and drought resiliency plan. It includes repairs in canals and investments in water recycling and groundwater projects.

Fresno resident Alex Albianco, who attended Faulconer’s event, says he is voting to recall Gov. Newsom but is undecided on which candidate he will vote for. He says he was impressed by Faulconer’s commitment to Central Valley farmers.

“He says he will build some facilities, that’s good,” Albianco said. “Shows that he’s looking at what’s pretty important.”

Faulconer also generated headlines this week when he called out fellow Republican and candidate Larry Elder on his past comments regarding women’s intelligence. Faulconer continued to call out Elder in Fresno.

“I’m going to stand up for working women in the workplace,” Faulconer said. “Those views that we’ve seen from Mr. Elder are wrong. I’m going to ensure that California’s daughters have the same opportunity as California’s sons.”