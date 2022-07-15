FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – John Zanoni has been officially named Fresno County’s Sheriff-Elect following the certification of the June 7 Primary Election Results.

The California Secretary of State certified the results on Friday publishing a complete Statement of Vote. Statewide, figures show that the number of eligible voters registered in California is the highest it has ever been.

Figures released by Fresno County show that John Zanoni received 73,675 votes, the equivalent of 59.21%. The runner-up was Fresno Police Department Deputy Chief of Investigations Mark Salazar who received 50,763 votes, the equivalent of 40.79%.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office officials wrote that John Zanoni will take over the duties of sheriff when current Sheriff Margaret Mims retires in January 2023. Zanoni has served as assistant sheriff since May 2018.