John Cox’s ‘Meet the Beast’ gubernatorial campaign comes to Fresno – without the live bear

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Just days after pulling a campaign stunt involving a live bear in Sacramento and dubbing himself ‘The Beast,’ Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox took the campaign to Fresno on Thursday.

Cox is likening himself to a bear in this campaign to emphasize his aggressive ambitions in transforming the state. In fact, Cox kicked off the tour in Sacramento with a live bear by his side.

Cox visited a Fresno farm as the campaign in the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom heats up. In his remarks, Cox took shots at Newsom’s appearance, using words like “pretty boy,” and “beauty” and saying the governor is out of touch due to his privilege.

“We’ve got a choice: It’s the beauty or the beast,” Cox said.

Earlier in the week – at a campaign event against the recall effort – the governor said this effort is a political ploy.

“We look forward to defeating this thing this year and getting back to the important work,” Newsom said. “Now is not the time to waste hundreds of millions of dollars on a recall effort that is nothing more than a partisan power grab.”

In Fresno, Cox discussed making California more energy independent, saying how he wants to expand natural gas and nuclear energy production. He also wants to address homelessness and the cost of living.

“We can build more housing at lower costs,” Cox said. “We’ve got to reduce regulation.”

On California’s drought, Cox said he would declare a statewide drought emergency if he is elected governor, something both Democrats and Republicans in the Central Valley have called on Newsom to do.

“I would declare an emergency because we need to focus everybody on it: expanding the Shasta Reservoir, re-authorizing sites, and making sure that moves forward a lot faster.”

Cox also took aim at the California High-Speed Rail project, saying that the jobs created don’t justify the billions of dollars already spent.

In the 2018 race for governor, Newsom handily defeated Cox winning over 60% of the vote, according to the certified results from the California Secretary of State.