Joe Biden campaigns in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden went on offense Sunday, campaigning in Durham, North Carolina, where a Democrat hasn’t won in the White House race since Barack Obama in 2008.

Biden addressed supporters at a drive-in rally in Durham, North Carolina, where he focused heavily on promoting criminal justice changes to combat institutional racism and he promised to help build wealth among the African American community.

Speaking from a stage in a parking lot with about 70 cars, Biden said North Carolina is crucial to his chance of victory.

He noted that Trump had said at one of his rallies that the country had turned the corner on the pandemic.

President Donald Trump began his Sunday in Nevada, making a rare visit to church before an evening rally in Carson City.

Once considered a battleground, Nevada hasn’t swung for a Republican presidential contender since 2004.

Both candidates are trying to make inroads in states that could help secure a path to victory, but the dynamics of the race are remarkably stable.

Biden enjoys a significant advantage in national polls, while carrying a smaller edge in battleground surveys.

