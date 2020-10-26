Register To Vote

Voting Locations

Proposition Information

Election Information

Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula asking voters for two more years

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Valley Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula is asking voters for two years in Sacramento.

The District 31 incumbent is running against challenger Fernando Bañuelos.

Arambula was an emergency room doctor in Selma. He says that experience encouraged him to improve access to quality health care providers in our communities.

Arambula is now asking voters for two more years to expand on the work he’s been doing.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics