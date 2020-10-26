Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula asking voters for two more years

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Valley Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula is asking voters for two years in Sacramento.

The District 31 incumbent is running against challenger Fernando Bañuelos.

Arambula was an emergency room doctor in Selma. He says that experience encouraged him to improve access to quality health care providers in our communities.

Arambula is now asking voters for two more years to expand on the work he’s been doing.

