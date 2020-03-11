Janz concedes mayoral race; Dyer vows changes coming to Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County prosecutor and mayoral candidate Andrew Janz conceded the election on Wednesday after new results were posted showing former Police Chief Jerry Dyer with a decisive lead.

“A few minutes ago I called Jerry Dyer to concede and congratulate him,” Janz said on Twitter. “Thank you to all of my supporters and volunteers for believing in me and my campaign. Even though the race is over, I will never stop fighting for a more inclusive and prosperous Fresno.”

In a press conference Wednesday at Fresno City Hall, Dyer vowed that he was going to make changes to the city of Fresno, and focused on what he said was Fresno’s No. 1 issue — homelessness.

The new results posted Wednesday show Dyer with 51.81% of the vote and Janz with 39.91%

In other election news, Fresno City Council candidate Nathan Alonzo conceded his race against Tyler Maxwell.

The new results show the District 4 race has Maxwell with 52.42% of the vote and Alonzo with 47.58%.

In a statement, current Fresno Mayor Lee Brand congratulated the winners.

“Congratulations to Mayor-Elect Jerry Dyer and his entire team on a well-earned victory. He has worked tirelessly to earn the respect of the people of Fresno and I’m looking forward to working with him in the coming months to ensure a smooth and successful transition. There’s still a lot of work to do and I’m eager to complete my term.” “I would also like to congratulate Councilmember-Elect Tyler Maxwell on his hard-fought campaign and I promise to help him in any way I can.” Mayor Lee Brand, City of Fresno

