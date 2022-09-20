FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tuesday, Sept. 20 marks the National Voter Registration Day, an opportunity for citizens to register to vote in the Mid-Term elections that will take place on Nov. 8, 2022.
To register in California people must:
- Be a United States citizen
- Be a California resident (Have a valid California driver’s license)
- Be at least 18 years old or older on Election Day
- Not be currently serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction or a felony
- Not be currently found to be mentally incompetent to vote by a court
How to register to vote online:
- California offers online voter registration
- People need to have a California-issued driver’s license or identification card number, the four last digits of the social security card, and consent to use the DMV stored digital signature to use it in California’s online voting registration system
- People can also register by mail
How to register to vote by mail:
- Print and fill out the National Voter Registration Form
- In Box 6 – ID Number: When you register to vote, you must provide your California driver’s license or California identification card number, if you have one. If you do not have a driver’s license or ID card, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number (SSN). If you do not include this information, you will be required to provide identification when you vote if it is your first time voting in a federal election.
- Box 7 – Choice of Party: California does NOT require that you register with a party to participate in partisan primary elections. However, some parties do not allow unaffiliated voters to participate in their party’s presidential, local, or county committee primary elections.
- Box 8 – Race or Ethnic Group: Leave blank. This information is not required.
- Review the “Who can vote?” section above and check that you’re eligible.
- Sign the form.
- Send the completed form to your local election office (look for your County elections division address)
- If you are registering to vote for the first time in your jurisdiction and are mailing this registration application, Federal law requires you to show proof of identification the first time you vote. Proof of identification includes:
- A current and valid photo identification
- A current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or government document that shows your name and address.
- For more information, click here.
Additional options:
- People can register in person in their local election office before or on Election Day
Registration deadlines:
- In-person at voting location on Election Day: Nov. 8
- Online: Oct. 24
- By mail (postmarked by): Oct. 24
Voting deadlines:
- Early voting: varies by location
- Return ballot by mail (postmarked by): Nov. 8
- Return ballot in person: Nov. 8
To check your voting registration status, visit California’s voter registration lookup tool.