California could be more purple than blue.

Election data from the 2022 midterm election, provided by the Associated Press, shows that some counties in the Golden State voted more conservatively on specific propositions and candidates.

The miniature “red wave” allowed some House Republicans in California to retain their seats in the U.S. Congress.

However, other Republican candidates could not defeat their Democratic opponents, including in the state races for governor and senator.

For the U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Alex Padilla and Republican challenger Mark Meuser, half of California’s 58 counties, a total of 29, voted for Meuser, including San Bernardino, Orange and Kern counties.

However, counties with a larger population, like Los Angeles and San Francisco, voted for Padilla, which helped him win the Senate seat.

In the state governor race, between Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican candidate Brian Dahle, 28 counties voted for Dahle, including San Bernadino, Fresno and San Joaquin.

Some of the remaining counties, once again including Los Angeles and San Francisco counties, voted for Newsom, resulting in a second term for the governor.

Proposition 1, a ballot measure that asked Californians if abortion should be added to the state constitution, passed with 65.7% of residents voting “Yes” on the proposition.

However, 33.7% of voters voted in opposition. Kern, Madera and Kings counties were a few places where “No” votes outweighed those in favor.

Some California races, like the Los Angeles mayoral and sheriff’s races, are still too close to call.

As of Monday, Rep. Karen Bass expanded her lead over Rick Caruso by more than 29,000 votes in the L.A. mayor’s race.