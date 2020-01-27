First ballot dropbox deployed in Fresno County

CARUTHERS, California (KSEE/KGPE) The first ballot dropbox in Fresno County is set up and ready.

Brandi Orth, Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters said the first dropbox in Fresno County installed in Caruthers. 

There will be a total of 43 drop boxes across the county and will be ready for use on Feb. 3 it will take all week to get them ready.

