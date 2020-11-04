ELECTION NIGHT: As polls close in California, LIVE coverage continues

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — As polls close in California, we’ve got you covered with election results from across the state.

We’ll have the latest numbers all night so stay with us for the most up to date information on local and statewide elections.

Election Results

Presidential | Statewide

Fresno County | Merced County | Madera County

Tulare County | Kings County

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.