Election filing extended: Tulare County nomination period gets a few more days

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An extra six days were added to the election filing deadline for select elected offices in Tulare County, according to the Registrar of Voters, allowing nominations to be filed until Aug. 13.

The previous nomination period was scheduled to begin July 13 and end Aug. 7, according to Friday’s announcement.

The extension is in place for the following elected offices:

City of Dinuba, one council member (Ward 1)

City of Farmersville, two council members

City of Lindsay, three council members

City of Porterville, one council member (District 5)

City of Visalia, one council member (District 2)

Cutler-Orosi Unified, one school board member (Area 4)

Visalia Unified, one school board member (Area 7)

Allensworth Elementary School District, two board members (short term)

Ducor Union Elementary School District, three board members (one short term)

Hot Springs School District, two board members

Outside Creek School District, two board members

Sunnyside Union School District, one board member (Area 1)

Three Rivers Union School District, two board members

Woodville Union School District, three board members

County election officials say nomination periods are extended when an incumbent does not file nomination paperwork by the deadline. An extension allows any candidate, except for the incumbent, to file for office.

More information can be found on tularecoelections.org/elections.

