Drop boxes unlocked as early voting gets underway in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Monday marked the start of voting in Fresno County. The elections office opened for early voting and more than 60 drop boxes throughout the county were unlocked for registered voters to drop off their ballots.

“Today represents that the election is on its way,” Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Brandi Orth said.

Orth says ballots were mailed out Friday and Monday – and some voters may have already received them.

Voters can now drop off their ballots at drop boxes throughout Fresno County. More than 60 around the county. Here’s one location. By the elections office on Kern St. #Election2020 #VOTE pic.twitter.com/k9MKI5Nr9p — Jocelyn Moran (@jocelynamoran) October 5, 2020

Once voters receive their ballots, fill it out, and sign it, they can mail it (no postage required), or drop it off at a drop box.

There are 66 drop boxes located throughout the county.

If a registered voter hasn’t received their ballot in the mail by Oct. 12, they can call the elections office at (559) 600-8683.

Orth says it is important voters sign their ballot before submitting it.

“The law requires that every signature on every envelope is compared to the signature on the voter registration records so that we know it was the voter that returned it,” she said.

The drop boxes are secure. Each of the steel boxes is bolted to concrete, regularly serviced, and weigh in at over 700 pounds.

“You have two non-contact voting options, the drop box, and the mail, and you also have in-person voting option. One is our office already is open for early voting. And we’ve already had a couple dozen people come through. No lines. There are still COVID safety precautions in place but you can get in and out very easily,” she said.

On Oct. 31, 53 centers for in-person voting will open throughout Fresno County.

“It’s gonna look different. It’s gonna have hand sanitizer and plexiglass between the voter and the worker. Its gonna have masks required. It’s gonna have social distancing and there will be lines.”

You can track your ballot from when it’s mailed out to when it’s counted at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov. The deadline to register to vote is 15 days before the election – Oct. 19.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.