FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Proposition 29, which would have brought about multiple changes to dialysis clinics throughout California, is not expected to pass following Tuesday’s vote. The projection by the Associated Press expects the bill not to be enshrined into law – the third time proposed changes to dialysis clinics have been rejected by California’s voters.

If it had been approved, all dialysis clinics in the state would have required an on-site physician during all hours of operation (with exceptions available if there was a shortage of licensed health care workers). It would have raised the expenses of clinics by paying a physician to be on staff.

The proposition would have also introduced a new requirement to give patients a list of owners who own 5% or more of the business. Currently, 75% of the for-profit dialysis clinics are owned by two for-profit companies, according to the California Legislation Analysts’ Office.

Those supporting Prop. 29 say it would have provided new medical protections for patients. Those opposing Prop. 29 warned it would put 80,000 patients at risk, raise the average cost of health care, and overcrowd emergency rooms.