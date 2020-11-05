Cox versus Valadao race still too close to call, 21st Congressional District remains undecided

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Much like the last race in 2018, the 21st Congressional Race between Democratic incumbent TJ Cox and Republican challenger David Valadao remains too tight to declare a winner Wednesday.

The seat represents Kern, Kings, Tulare and Fresno Counties.

As of Wednesday, there are 86,000 votes in Fresno County still to be counted. The clerk would not say how many of those votes impact the congressional race but the Cox campaign believes it is approximately 14,000. Cox also believes there are nearly 100,000 votes that need to be counted in Kern County.

“It is absolutely far from over,” said Cox. “Make sure that every vote is counted, every ballot is tallied and every voice is heard.”

“There are a lot of ballots to count,” said Valadao. “And turn out was really high.”

The contentious race between the two candidates coming down to the wire as the thousands of votes are counted by poll workers from all over the south valley.

Cox leads in Kern County, trails in Kings County, and the race is neck-in-neck in Fresno and Tulare counties.

Both candidates ran a combative campaign with millions poured into attack ads from Political PACs.

“There is so much spent on these races because they are worth it,” said Cox. “Standing up for people. Making sure that you can make a difference.”

“I think we have done everything we possible could,” said Valadao. “We have surpassed all of our goals going into this when it comes to volunteers and doors knocked.”

This isn’t the first time the two have squared off: they went head-to-head in 2018 for the same seat. On election night, the Associated Press declared Valadao the winner. He was up by 5,000 votes. But over the next three weeks, mail-in ballots became a game-changer and on Nov. 28 Cox won by 862 votes.

Officials have 17 days following Election Day to count remaining votes as long as the ballots were postmarked by Nov. 3. Officials must turn in the result within a month of Nov. 3.

