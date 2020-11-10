COVID-19 exposure halts election count in Kings County

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Vote counting in Kings County stopped Tuesday following a COVID-19 exposure in the Elections Department, according to an announcement on the department’s website.

Department officials say, as a precautionary measure, all election canvass operations will cease “effective immediately.”

Operations at the Kings County Elections Department are scheduled to resume Nov. 21 at 8 a.m. and continue until every ballot is counted.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.