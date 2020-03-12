Chief to Mayor: Dyer says he has been given ‘an awesome responsibility’

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – From top-cop to top-job: former Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer wins the race to be the city’s mayor after Andrew Janz concedes.

The latest poll results from Super Tuesday were released Wednesday afternoon: Dyer had nearly 52% of the vote while Janz tallied just shy of 40%.

A few minutes ago I called Jerry Dyer to concede and congratulate him. Thank you to all of my supporters and volunteers for believing in me and my campaign. Even though the race is over, I will never stop fighting for a more inclusive and prosperous Fresno. -AJ — Andrew Janz (@JanzAndrew) March 11, 2020

Dyer says he is ready to hit the ground running.



“I was in tears, and then I fell to my knees and thanked God for making me the mayor of this city.”

The former Fresno Police Chief breathing a sigh of relief knowing his long hard-fought battle against Fresno County prosecutor Andrew Janz is over.

“I’m humbled because I know the people of Fresno put their trust in me,” said Dyer. “I’m humbled because I know God has placed me in this position, and I’m humbled because its an awesome responsibility.”

For the first time since 1993, when Fresno adopted a strong-mayor form of government, no candidate has been able to end the race in the primary. This early victory translates into an eight-month transition.

Dyer says one of the first things he will tackle before being sworn in next January is to meet with Fresno City Council members. That includes one of his biggest critics, Council President Miguel Arias who donated $20,000 from his own campaign to a PAC that wanted people to vote no on Dyer.

Dyer says he’s committed to fulfilling his campaign promise of One Fresno.

“I can tell you right now, there’s some neighborhoods that at night they resemble a third world country and it’s so important we take care of those neighborhoods.”

