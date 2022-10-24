(KTXL) — California is gearing up to hold elections for many elected positions at the federal, state, county and city levels in November, and ballots have been mailed out to all registered voters in the state.

Every county ballot will contain its local races and local measures, as well as the pertinent state legislature and congressional offices according to the district the voter resides in.

However, there are statewide offices and propositions, as well as two races for U.S. senator, that every Californian will be able to vote on.

Voters will also choose among the candidates for their respective district in the California State Board of Equalization, the agency in charge of tax administration and fee collection.

All voters in the state can fill out their ballot and mail it in, turn it into a vote center or polling place, or wait until November 8 to fill out a ballot in person.

Below is a list of races and measures that will appear on every ballot in California, according to the Secretary of State’s certified list:

Statewide Elected Offices

Governor

Gavin Newsom — Democratic

Governor of California

Brian Dahle — Republican

Senator/Farmer

Lieutenant Governor

Eleni Kounalakis — Democratic

Lieutenant Governor

Angela E. Underwood Jacobs — Republican

Businesswoman/Deputy Mayor

Secretary of State

Shirley N. Weber — Democratic

Appointed California Secretary of State

Rob Bernosky — Republican

Chief Financial Officer

Controller

Malia M. Cohen — Democratic

California State Board of Equalization Member

Lanhee J. Chen — Republican

Fiscal Advisor/Educator

Treasurer

Fiona Ma — Democratic

State Treasurer/CPA

Jack M. Guerrero — Republican

Councilmember/CPA/Economist

Attorney General

Rob Bonta — Democratic

Appointed Attorney General of the State of California

Nathan Hochman — Republican

General Counsel

Insurance Commissioner

Ricardo Lara — Democratic

Insurance Commissioner

Robert Howell — Republican

Cybersecurity Equipment Manufacturer

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Lance Ray Christensen — Non-Partisan

Education Policy Executive

Tony K. Thurmond — Non-Partisan

Superintendent of Public Instruction

United States Senator (Full Term)

Alex Padilla — Democratic

Appointed United States Senator

Mark P. Meuser — Republican

Constitutional Attorney

United States Senator (Partial/Unexpired Term)

Alex Padilla — Democratic

Appointed United States Senator

Mark P. Meuser — Republican

Constitutional Attorney

State Board of Equalization (4 Districts)

Board of Equalization Member District 1

Jose S. Altamirano — Democratic

Business Operations Manager

Ted Gaines — Republican

Board of Equalization Member

Board of Equalization Member District 2

Sally J. Lieber — Democratic

Councilwoman/Environmental Advocate

Peter Coe Verbica — Republican

Investment Advisor

Board of Equalization Member District 3

Tony Vazquez — Democratic

Board of Equalization, Member

Y. Marie Manvel — No Party Preference

Social Services Commissioner

Board of Equalization Member District 4

David Dodson — Democratic

State Board Supervisor

Mike Schaefer — Democratic

Member, State Board of Equalization, 4th District

Propositions

Proposition 1

If approved, this would amend the California Constitution “to prohibit the state from denying or interfering with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”

Governor Gavin Newsom, the leaders of both chambers of the state legislature, Senate President Toni Atkins and Assembly Leader Anthony Rendon, as well as abortion rights advocates, have come out in support of the measure, while the Republican Party of California is against it.

Proposition 26

The measure would allow in-person sports gambling at Native American casinos and horse racing tracks, while also allowing more gambling games at tribal casinos.

Several Native American tribes from around the state are in support of the measure, while some casinos and the California Commerce Club have come out against it.

Proposition 27

A separate measure also would legalize sports gambling in California, but this one would allow it to happen online, through mobile phones and computers.

Several gaming companies and Las Vegas casinos are in support of the measure, while several Native American tribes in California are against it.

Proposition 28

This measure would force the state to spend more money on art and music programs at all K-12 public schools. The money would be distributed to all public schools, with additional funding to those that serve economically disadvantaged students.

The former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan and several large school districts in the state have come out in support of the measure, while there is no large organized effort against it.

Proposition 29

The measure would require a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant to be present during treatments for kidney dialysis, as well as require dialysis companies to disclose if they own clinics, and all dialysis centers would have to report more data to the state. The clinics would need state approval in order to close and would also be prohibited from rejecting certain patients.

The SEIU-UHW West union has been the biggest supporter of the measure, while dialysis companies, the California Medical Association and the California Chamber of Commerce have come out in opposition to the measure.

Proposition 30

If approved, the measure would increase by 1.75% personal income taxes on those that make over $2 million annually in order to fund electric vehicle programs, as well as wildfire prevention programs and electric vehicle infrastructure programs.

Rideshare company Lyft and several unions have come out in support of the measure, while Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association have come out against it.

Proposition 31

If approved, the measure would maintain a law approved by the state legislature and the governor in 2020 that bans most flavored tobacco products. While the proposition is being considered, the sale of these products has continued.

Health groups are in support of the measure (a ‘yes’ vote keeps the ban in place), while tobacco companies have come out against it.