Buttigieg, Sanders remain in the lead as Iowa Democratic Party releases more results

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg shake hands after Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, after a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders are leading in the Iowa Caucuses, as new numbers were released around 9 p.m. (PT) on Tuesday night, more than 24 hours after they were originally expected.

For much of the afternoon, 62% of the vote was in. As of 11:05 p.m., that jumped to 71%. In the final delegate race, which the Associated Press and media outlets will use to call the election, Buttigieg is at 27%, Sanders at 25% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren trailing with 18%. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar finished out the top tier of candidates, as of Tuesday evening.

The latest results are below from WHO-TV. Click here if you’re having trouble viewing on a mobile device.

