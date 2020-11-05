Ballots still being processed in Fresno County, voter turnout could exceed 70%

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – As of Wednesday morning, roughly 86,000 ballots were left to be processed in Fresno County — this in addition to the mail-in ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday and are received by Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.

The first set of results were reported a little after 8 p.m. Tuesday. At that time, roughly 234,000 ballots had been counted — all being the vote-by-mail envelopes received through Monday. That could include the ballots sent through the mail or dropped off at the more than 60 drop boxes throughout the county through Monday.

By the last update at 10 p.m., close to 280,000 had been counted, which included all the in-person voting from the county elections office and the 53 vote centers in the county, showing that less than 50,000 votes were cast in person.

From the estimated 86,000 ballots left to be processed as of Wednesday morning, Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth said a majority of them are the vote-by-mail envelopes received on Tuesday. The process to count them started back up on Wednesday morning.

“That means that every signature on every envelope gets compared to every signature on their voter registration record,” Orth said.

With those approximately 86,000 voters, that would mean around 366,000 ballots have been received in the county. There are close to 496,000 registered voters in the county. It means the county could be looking at a 74% voter turnout.

“I think this election is a big win for the county. The election was very successful. It went very accurately and thoroughly and the voters of Fresno County should be proud of their county,” Orth said.

The next results update in the county will be on Friday at 3 p.m.

