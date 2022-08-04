FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters in Fresno County should expect to see another tax-raising measure on their ballots in November.

The Fresno County clerk confirmed the so-called Fresno State tax cleared a major hurdle on Thursday, validating 28,095 signatures in a random sample, passing the 110% requirement needed.

The petition began June 1 and in 60-days collected more than 39,000 signatures.

The tax is officially named the “CSU Fresno Facility and Academic Program Improvement Initiative Measure” and is a 0.2% tax for all Fresno County residents – except for those in Reedley.

The 20-year measure is expected to generate $36,000,000 to help improve and rebuild infrastructure in and around Fresno State, including the football stadium.

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors would first need to certify the measure before it could go forward.