MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced-area Assemblymember Adam Gray announced Friday evening that he has conceded in the race for U.S. Congress against John Duarte.

At some points, the gap between the two candidates was down to only hundreds of votes but Gray, who was running as a Democrat, said in a statement that the result has become clear.

“While I had hoped for a different outcome, I accept the results and have called to congratulate my opponent, John Duarte.” Adam Gray

John Duarte, running as a Republican, is now set to represent California’s newly-created 13th Congressional District.

In a statement, NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer congratulated Duarte on the victory adding “we need more farmers in Congress, and John will be a tireless advocate for the Central Valley.”