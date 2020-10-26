26-year-old Tulare native is looking to unseat Assemblyman Devon Mathis

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — A 26-year-old Tulare native is looking to unseat incumbent Devon Mathis in the race for Assembly District 26.

Drew Phelps pulled no punches on the campaign trail and says he’s ready to go head-to-head on Election Day.

Republican Devon Mathis has represented the 26th State Assembly District since 2014.

Mathis says the road to the state capitol, started with humble beginnings, giving him perspective his opponent will never have along with a drive to fight for those who need it most, by making sure things like government assistance programs are working the way they should.

Democratic challenger Drew Phelps, who works in land use and project management, has not shied away from taking jabs at Mathis.

Phelps says his top priorities are attracting and keeping healthcare workers, implementing vocational education as early as middle school, and topping his list — water, calling it the backbone of the valley’s economy.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.