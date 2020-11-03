22nd Congressional Race heating up between incumbent Devin Nunes and newcomer Phil Arballo

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Arguably one of the most-watched races this election is the fight for California’s 22nd congressional seat. Democrat Phil Arballo is taking on four-term incumbent Republican Devin Nunes.

In his first run for office, Phil Arballo is fighting for more Latino representation in Congress. Arballo grew up in Fresno, raised by a single mother, and was the first in his family to graduate college. He lives with his wife and two children in northwest Fresno, where he runs a small financial services business. Arballo says the pandemic and healthcare are two of his top issues.

“We have the worst air quality in the nation here. As someone who wants to represent this district, we have a real obligation to make sure future generations don’t have to grow up like I did or my son did with the effects of asthma,” said Arballo.

If elected, he promises to fight to expand and lower the cost of healthcare, and cut taxes for small businesses. He says his priority will be representing and improving the lives of his constituents in the Central Valley, not politics in Washington.

“The only thing we are interested in with this race is what’s best for our family and community and I think in the end that’s what real representation is and I’m willing to listen and be held accountable unfortunately unlike our current representation today,” said Arballo.

His opponent, incumbent Congressman Devin Nunes has made his mark in Washington over his nine terms as a fierce supporter of President Donald Trump. Nunes also rose to the spotlight as a key player in the Russia Investigation as a ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

If re-elected, he says he will continue to prioritize the issues that hit home in the Central Valley including trade, healthcare, and water, which he says he helped bring more of the valley farmers.

Early this year, Nunes made headlines for filing seven multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuits. They accused political operatives, social media accounts, and media companies of slander, including the company that owns the Fresno Bee. That lawsuit has since been dropped.

We repeatedly reached out to the office and campaign of Congressman Devin Nunes for this story but did not receive a response.

