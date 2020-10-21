21st Congressional Debate with Rep. TJ Cox and David Valadao

BAKERSFIELD, California (KSEE) — The two candidates running to represent California’s 21st Congressional District faced off in an hour-long debate Tuesday night.

It was the long-awaited rematch, in a congressional race that was the last to be decided in the country back in 2018, on Tuesday night, both candidates didn’t waste any time slinging verbal jabs at one another.

Cox and Valadao made the attempt to back up their claims through the nasty, attack ads that have riddled the airwaves over the last few weeks.

But once things calmed down, the debate did tackle the critical issues facing the district. one of the biggest, covid-19 and the eventual development of a vaccine

Cox and Valadao, is arguably the most heated race next to the one for the white house, Tuesday tonight both candidates defending their record as voters in the 21st district only have 14 days left until election night.

