DEQUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas Department of Transportation is preparing residents and visitors for the potential for high traffic during the total eclipse in 2024.

According to a news release from ArDOT, the state is anticipating 1.5 million people will travel to Arkansas from outside the state, in addition to 500,000 Arkansans who will travel from their residences into the path of totality.

That influx of visitors will bring an additional 700,000 vehicles to the area.

Total Eclipse for ARDOT (Source: Arkansas Department of Transportation)

ArDOT provided tips for locals in an effort to minimize the potential for excessive traffic. For those traveling to the area of the total eclipse, Arkansas officials encourage you to stay a while.

Several school districts have announced that they will close to allow families to enjoy the eclipse and to minimize the logistical challenges that the influx of travel will cause with school dismissals and bus schedules.

ArDOT may limit issuing permits for oversized loads on the days leading up to and immediately following the eclipse. Appropriate entities will be notified to make necessary adjustments to travel schedules.

The plan is not finalized according to ArDOT; the agency must still coordinate with local governmental agencies, businesses, and the general public. ArDOT will develop a public communications plan to accompany the 2024 Arkansas Solar Eclipse TMP.