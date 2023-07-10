CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The daughter of a Clovis woman who was murdered in 1985 is still searching for answers and seeking justice for her mother’s murder.

On Tuesday, July 23, 1985, around 7:30 p.m. Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of East Mesa Avenue in Clovis regarding a possible shooting.

Officials say the investigation revealed that 23-year-old Shannon Saville Cagle was shot to death in her home.

Shannon was married to Tom Saville and she had a three-year-old daughter, Desiree.

Desiree Apodaca spoke on Monday, making her plea for anyone and everyone to help find her mother’s killer.

“It’s been a rough road, there’s a lot of emotions, just about everything you could think of. There’s anger, there’s the grief, it’s always kind of lingering in your head, the unanswered questions, that void that’s been there,” said Desiree Apodaca.

Desiree says her mother Shannon was the only daughter of her grandparents, the youngest of their four children, and says to have her taken away so tragically and quickly, it’s devastated her family.

“As I got older, it never goes away, but you just kind of learn to deal with it a little bit more, there are some days where you know, you just can’t even manage, and you just kind of fall apart and there’s you know, several days where you think you’re doing ok then something will remind you of it, but I find myself looking her pictures constantly because that’s really the only memories I have of her since I was so young, I don’t have actual memories in brain of her, I don’t know her voice, and I don’t know her facial expressions, I don’t have any of that, it’s been really hard,” said Desiree Apodaca.

Desiree was raised by her mother’s parents and at age seven or eight, Desiree’s grandparents filed for custody of her.

Given the option to see her father, Desiree says at 11 years old, she decided to stop all communication with her dad.

Desiree added he was abusive, emotionally and physically, saying he tried to control every aspect of her life with punishment and anger against Desiree and her step-sister.

On the night of Shannon’s murder, officials say Tom came home, parked his truck at the back of the house, left their daughter in his truck, walked in, and discovered Shannon deceased.

Desiree remained in his truck while Tom entered the residence via the back door.

Deputies say the investigation revealed Shannon was shot to death as she walked into her residence via the front door and was shot several times.

The investigation revealed no forced entry and nothing inside the home appeared disturbed or missing.

Desiree says in 2015, her grandma passed away following a battle with brain cancer. Her 87-year-old grandpa’s only wish is to see his daughter’s case brought to justice.

“To have that closure, to look in the faces of the people or person responsible for her death is that sweet justice that we’ve all been hoping for and I have a lot of friends and family rooting for me, and I just that it kind of maybe helps other people that have been in a similar situation that have parents that they’ve lost tragically that don’t have answers, maybe they can find courage from what I’m doing to maybe push forward with what they’re dealing with and get some of these cases that are just sitting here solved,” said Desiree Apodaca.

The 38th anniversary of her mother’s death is coming up this month and Desiree is hoping that someone will come forward with information.

“I’m hoping that throughout the years, maybe the conscious has brought itself out enough to give someone the confidence to come forward, maybe they heard something in passing, maybe a conversation overheard on a phone, maybe someone that may even have been involved in the crime itself, maybe they’ve experienced something in their lives that has given them a change of heart. I feel like there has been enough time that has gone by, maybe even some bridges have been burned, that people are no longer trying to protect whoever is involved, maybe they will come forward and give us some information,” said Desiree Apodaca.

Based on the investigation, officials say Shannon was not engaged in any criminal activity and that it appeared to be a targeted crime.

Tom Saville was considered a person of interest in this case, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, and Desiree is also convinced he was involved in her mother’s murder.

“The family is pretty confident she was killed for money. She did not have any enemies. We all feel that because she had so much money in life insurance, we feel it was a money-driven crime, we feel he (Tom) had a partner that committed the crime,” said Desiree Apodaca.

When asked if Desiree had a message for her mother’s killer, she did not hold back – releasing nearly 38 years of emotional turmoil cast on her.

“You pretty much ruined our lives. You took my mother away from me. You’ve taken somebody that’s so important to me away – for money, so I’ve now suffered my entire life so you could make a few dollars and it’s just not fair.”

Anyone who has any information about this case is asked to contact cold case investigator Sergio Toscano at 559-600-8027.