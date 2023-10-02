YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Not only did Sunday mark the first day of October, but it was also Yosemite National Park’s 133rd birthday.

According to Yosemite National Park officials, on October 1, 1890, Yosemite was designated as the third national park in the United States.

However, Yosemite’s story goes back much further than 133 years ago.

Park officials say Ahwahnee, the original name for what we call Yosemite today, was taken care of by Ahwahneechee, people of the Valley, who have been present there for nearly 4,000 years.

Unfortunately, the national park that we celebrate today was not created without harming Native individuals, communities, and practices, according to officials. Those Seven Associated Tribes of Yosemite include:

Bishop Paiute Tribe

Bridgeport Indian Colony

Mono Lake Kootzaduka’a Tribe

North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians of California

Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians

Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation

Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians

Park officials say the seven associated tribes maintain relationships with the land and that they are recognized as the original, current, and future stewards and guardians of Yosemite.

Sequoia National Park also turned 133 years old this year back on September 25.