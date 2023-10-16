YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October 15 marks “National Mushroom Day” and Yosemite National Park is sharing all the mushrooms found inside the park.

Park officials say there are some fun(gi) facts about the mushrooms of the Sierra Nevada saying some of them are easy to spot in Yosemite while others might require some exploring to find.

The more rare of the mushrooms found inside Yosemite National Park is the Lion’s Mane.

Park officials say the Lion’s Mane, shown above, is typically found sprouting on dead hardwood, and then spores are released from its shaggy teeth.

Witches’ butter (Tremella mesenterica) growing on a tree trunk in the forests of Marin County, north San Francisco Bay Area, California

The next featured mushroom of California is the Witch’s Butter.

Park officials say Witch’s Butter, shown above, is common after rainfall, adding that this fungus loves moisture.

According to officials, it survives dry periods by entering a state of dormancy until the next rain.

The third featured mushroom of California is a Fly Amanita.

Park officials say this classic mushroom is poisonous and sometimes can be found growing in rings.

Close-up of two black morel mushrooms (Morchella conica)

Another featured mushroom of California is the Black Morel, which is pictured above.

Park officials say this mushroom is known to be abundant in the Sierra Nevada region. They also live in areas where soil has been disturbed.

The final mushroom that can be found inside Yosemite National Park is the Bleeding Milk Cap.

Officials say it bruises green when handled and will bleed red latex when left alone. It also loves Douglas fir.