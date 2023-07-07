YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Yosemite National Park will soon begin another round of asking the public how best to improve visitors’ access to the busy park during peak season.

The park is seeking input on several key concepts to improve visitors’ access to and experience of the park’s most significant resources and features while ensuring that those resources are protected.

“The plan will address the intense congestion visitors are experiencing this summer and will serve as a guide to protecting Yosemite’s resources and ensuring a high-quality visitor experience,” said Cicely Muldoon, Yosemite National Park superintendent. “This is the opportunity to help shape Yosemite’s future.”

Yosemite National Park has piloted reservation systems for the last three summers. In 2020 and 2021, the park piloted a reservation system due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, the park implemented a “peak hours” reservation system due to extensive construction that was going on throughout the park.

Park officials say there is currently no entry reservation system for 2023, allowing the project team to observe and test the efficacy of those changes and document what issues persist after the implementation of these parking lot and roadway configuration changes.

As of Friday, July 7, multiple-hour delays to get into Yosemite National Park are in effect for Yosemite Valley. The Wawona Road entrance via Highway 41 from Fresno is seeing over 30-minute delays to get into the park.

Glacier Point Road is closed and only open on weekends from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. until July 15th when it will be open during weekdays, with 15-30 minute delays expected, according to the Yosemite National Park website.

Park officials say the eight-week public comment period begins on Friday and will last through September 6th, with a virtual public meeting to be held on July 19th at 4:00 p.m. More information can be found by clicking here – and click the meetings link for updated information on how to participate.