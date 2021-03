FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — From an entry-level firefighter to chief, Kerri Donis is the first woman to hold the position in the Fresno Fire Department’s history.

It took a lot of work and strength for her to move up through the ranks because, in the firefighter world, the majority of the crew are male.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, of the 1.6 million firefighters in the United States, only 7% are women.

Watch the full interview with Chief Kerri Donis above.