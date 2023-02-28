FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to a recently-released study, Fresno currently ranks in the top five cities with the fastest month-to-month rent increase in the country.

The report by Apartment List shows that Fresno’s rent increased by 2.2% in February compared to a 0.3% increase that has been seen nationally, making Fresno the fourth fastest-rising among the nation’s 100 largest cities. Fresno’s rent growth over the past 12 months has actually outpaced the state average.

As far as a year-to-year comparison, rent growth in Fresno currently stands at 3.7% compared to 0.3% at this same time last year. Since March 2020, the start of the pandemic, rents are up by 26%.

Currently, the report shows that the median rent in Fresno for a one-bedroom is $1,056 per month, while a two-bedroom is $1,296 per month.

A previous study on Fresno’s rent increase stated a few reasons why this was happening. One reason was that while other larger cities in California are losing population, Fresno is steadily growing. Fresno’s rent is significantly lower than those of Los Angeles or San Francisco, which is very attractive for many people that post-pandemic can now work from home.

This trend also inspired investors from other locations to capitalize. They come into Fresno, take over existing properties, and increase the asking price.

This current study shows that while Fresno city officials continue to try and figure out affordable housing, the price still continues to rise.