CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Buckets for students to go to the bathroom in are being sent to Clovis Unified schools in case of worst-case scenarios.

Faculty at Clovis Unified Schools received a message earlier this week saying they would be receiving supplies for students and/or teachers to go to the bathroom in their classrooms.

According to the message, teachers would be given five-gallon buckets that could be used when students or teachers are confined to their classrooms for an extended period of time. The buckets contain basic supplies, such as a tarp for privacy and a lid (or seat) for the top of the bucket.

Other supplies include biohazard sanitation bags, toilet chemical deodorant, vinyl gloves, duct tape, toilet paper, and moist toilettes.

YourCentralValley.com received this statement from ACE (the Association of Clovis Educators) about the supplies being distributed:

Veteran high school teachers in Clovis Unified will recall that having buckets like this available to us has been a discussion since Columbine happened. While we appreciate that we are being given tools to better manage an extended lockdown, it’s also upsetting to know that we could be in the situation to need those supplies. This is not what any educator got into education for. As in any situation, we believe that the voice of educators should be part of the discussion of immediate solutions and for long-term, systemic change. ACE Statement on bathroom kits supplied to CUSD faculty

The following message was sent out to site leaders at CUSD saying “While lockdowns of our school sites for extended periods of time are rare, it is essential we recognize that planning and being prepared for a lockdown is critical. To assist our staff in the event of a lockdown the District has purchased Lockdown Buckets for each CUSD campus. During the next few weeks, each site can expect delivery of lockdown buckets for each classroom on their campus in addition to 5 extra buckets for additional areas without access to restroom facilities during a lockdown.

Lockdown buckets include the following essential items to assist staff and students in the event of a lockdown:

1 – 5 gallon bucket with a toilet seat and lid

6 – Biohazard Sanitation Bags

2 – Bags of Toilet Chemical Deodorant

2 – Pairs of Vinyl Gloves

1 – Blue Vinyl Tarp (5’x 7’)

1 – Roll of Duct Tape (10 yards)

1 – Roll of Toilet Paper

30 – Moist Towelettes

According to ACE, Clovis West was the first to get these kits because of their recent lockdowns; other Clovis Unified schools are set to receive theirs soon.