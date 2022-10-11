HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Passport services provided by Kings County officials are about to end due to a “shortage in staff.”

According to an announcement by Kings County officials sent out on Monday, a new requirement from the U.S. Department of State means that the county’s Central Services (mailroom) cannot mail the passport applications that the Assessor/Clerk/Recorder processes. County officials add that there cannot be a handoff of applications, only direct-hire employees can deliver the applications and they must be delivered to the post office each day.

Officials with Kings County says that they do not have the staff to comply with the changes due to a shortage. This led to the elimination of passport services in the county.

Kings County residents with appointments already in place will have those times honored over the next two weeks. County residents in need of in-person passport services are encouraged to contact their local post office instead.

YourCentralValley.com checked in with other counties to see if they were affected by the changes from the U.S. Department of State Passport Services.

Fresno County officials say there is no planned change in passport services with the Fresno County Clerk. Appointments for passport services are available online.

Merced County did not respond to our request for information, but their online appointment page remains unchanged.

Tulare County and Madera County officials state that they do not accept or process passport services.